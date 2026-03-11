Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson pitches $410 million library levy

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveiled a $410 million library levy proposal on Tuesday.

The Seattle City Council is expected to review the proposal in the coming weeks. If approved, it would move to the ballot.

Wilson said the seven-year plan would maintain hours at all 27 branches and fund security, earthquake‑safety upgrades, building maintenance, new books, and enhanced technology.

“Seattle is a city of readers,” Wilson said at a news conference Tuesday. “I believe each of these new investments is critical to ensuring a strong library system for years to come.”

Library levy cost to homeowners

For homeowners, the levy — which would replace the expiring $219 million levy approved in 2019 — would cost 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Wilson’s office said that would amount to about $163 a year for a home valued at $872,000, the median value in Seattle.

The 2019 levy currently accounts for one‑third of the library’s total budget.

“We thank Mayor Wilson for putting forward a levy proposal that reflects community needs and interests and invests in library open hours, collections, programs, buildings, and technology,” Chief Librarian Tom Fay said. “We look forward to working in partnership with Mayor Wilson and City Councilmembers through a public process that will ensure this package is something all Seattle residents can be proud to support in August.”

A select committee of the Seattle City Council will review the levy proposal.

Seattle City Councilmember Maritza Rivera (District 4) will chair the committee.

“This proposal reaffirms Seattle’s reputation as a world‑class library system. We are a city of avid and curious readers who rely on our libraries for information and engagement,” Rivera said. “For decades, library patrons have described their branches as beloved third places — centers of learning and safe spaces that are worth the investment.”

If the Seattle City Council approves the proposal, it will appear on the Aug. 4 ballot.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group