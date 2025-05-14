Seattle mayor announces new CID ambassador program

SEATTLE — A new ambassador program is coming to Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID).

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), Amazon, and the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) announced a combined $1 million investment to launch the program Wednesday. It will officially begin on June 1.

The program will train neighborhood ambassadors to work with individuals who need assistance, help small businesses, and help create safer environments.

The district has faced safety challenges, including a mass-casualty incident in November in which five people were injured following a stabbing spree.

