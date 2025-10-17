Seattle Mariners bullpen coach gives special message to 10-year-old done with cancer treatment

SEATTLE — Ten-year-old Emerson Vivion of Mercer Island rang the bell outside Seattle Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center to mark the end of his cancer treatment.

Emerson was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023.

Surrounded by his family, care team and a few professional athletes, Emerson wore a black t-shirt with “Fought like hell to ring the bell!” across the front as he rang the bell, then gave a high five to Lofa Tatupu, a former Seahawks player.

During the celebration, Emerson watched a special video with a message from the Mariners bullpen coach Tony Arnerich, congratulating Emerson on this milestone.

Watch it below.

VIDEO: A special message for young Mariners fan who wrapped cancer treatment

©2025 Cox Media Group