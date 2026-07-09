Seattle Mariners announce 13 new ‘midseason’ menu items at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — Over a dozen new menu items are coming to T-Mobile Park.

According to the Seattle Mariners, the midseason menu will be available starting on July 17.

0 of 15 Ivar’s Copper River Salmon and Chips Three crispy hand-cut breaded fillets of Copper River Salmon paired with French Fries and Ivar’s signature tartar sauce. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Fremont Fire Corn from Seattle Street Corn Habanero bacon aioli, cotija cheese, pickled onion, lime. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Smokehouse Stacked from Big League Burger Two 4oz beef patties, American cheese, burger sauce, habanero bacon jam, brioche bun. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Great State Corn Dog from Great State Burger Fair-style, all-natural chicken dipped in honey corn batter and fried to a golden crisp. Available on its own or served with fries. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Peach Glazed Pork Belly Burnt Ends from Rolling Smoke Slow-smoked pork belly dipped in a savory peach glaze. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Chips and Guac from El Rinconsito Crispy corn tortilla chips, house made guacamole. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Bacon Salmon Sandwich from Ivar's Smoked slices of bacon and fried Copper River Salmon fillets topped with coleslaw and Ivar’s signature tartar sauce served on a brioche bun. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Capitol Hill Corn from Seattle Street Corn Miso aioli, furikake, crispy pork belly, green onion. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Classic Stacked Burger from Big League Burger Two 4oz beef patties, American cheese, burger sauce, pickles, brioche bun. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Crispy Chicken Bacon Sandwich from Kidd Valley Smoked bacon and crispy chicken fillets topped with Kidd Valley fixings, including lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Kidd Valley spread and pepper jack cheese, served on a brioche bun. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Peach Outfield Punch from Rolling Smoke House-brewed black tea, sweet peach nectar, fresh lemon juice and diced peaches. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) Quesatrompo from El Rinconsito Crispy corn tortillas, marinated pork, grilled pineapple, pineapple salsa, melted mozzarella cheese. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners) VBLT from The Natural Vegan peppercorn bacon, arugula, heirloom tomato, black truffle mayo, country-style sourdough. (Ben VanHouten/Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners)

“Our fans have come to expect a unique and diverse food experience at T-Mobile Park and we’re excited to continue building on that tradition,” said Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience Malcolm Rogel. “These new additions bring even more variety to the menu and create new opportunities for fans to discover their next ballpark favorite.”

The new options will be in addition to the boatload of other items introduced at the start of the season.

Here’s a look at what’s coming:

El Rinconsito (The T-Mobile ‘Pen)

Quesatrompo – Crispy corn tortillas (2), marinated pork, grilled pineapple, pineapple salsa, melted mozzarella cheese.

Chips and Guac (Value) – Crispy corn tortilla chips, house made guacamole.

Ivar’s (Section 117 & 335)

Ivar’s Copper River 3-piece Salmon and Chips – Three crispy hand-cut breaded fillets of Copper River Salmon paired with French Fries and Ivar’s signature tartar sauce.

Bacon Salmon Sandwich – Smoked slices of bacon and fried Copper River Salmon fillets topped with coleslaw and Ivar’s signature tartar sauce served on a brioche bun.

Kidd Valley (Section 325)

Crispy Chicken Bacon Sandwich – Smoked bacon and crispy chicken fillets topped with Kidd Valley fixings, including lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Kidd Valley spread and pepper jack cheese, served on a brioche bun.

Rolling Smoke (Section 313)

Peach Glazed Pork Belly Burnt Ends – Slow-smoked pork belly dipped in a savory peach glaze.

Peach Outfield Punch – House-brewed black tea, sweet peach nectar, fresh lemon juice and diced peaches.

Great State Burger (The T-Mobile ‘Pen)

Great State Corn Dog – Fair-style, all-natural chicken dipped in honey corn batter and fried to a golden crisp. Available on its own or served with fries.

Seattle Street Corn (Section 144)

Capitol Hill Corn – Miso aioli, furikake, crispy pork belly, green onion.

Fremont Fire Corn – Habanero bacon aioli, cotija cheese, pickled onion, lime.

The Natural (Section 146)

VBLT – Vegan peppercorn bacon, arugula, heirloom tomato, black truffle mayo, country-style sourdough.

Big League Burger (Section 340)

Classic Stacked Burger – Two 4oz beef patties, American cheese, burger sauce, pickles, brioche bun.

Smokehouse Stacked – Two 4oz beef patties, American cheese, burger sauce, habanero bacon jam, brioche bun.

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