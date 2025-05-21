Seattle man knocked out, another stabbed in downtown park attack

A man accused of stabbing one person and knocking another unconscious in downtown Seattle has been charged with two counts of assault, according to charging documents filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court.

Prosecutors charged Michael Ray Tyler, 41, with first-degree assault and second-degree assault for an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. on May 18 at Occidental Park near 117 South Washington Street.

According to police and court documents, Tyler was drinking with several people in the park when he allegedly punched a man so hard that he lost consciousness.

When another man approached Tyler to ask why he did it, Tyler reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

That man suffered a stab wound to the chest and another to the back.

The blade broke off and was left lodged in his back, according to Seattle police.

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where they remained hospitalized the following day.

Multiple witnesses told officers they saw the stabbing.

About an hour later, dispatchers received a report that the suspect had returned to Occidental Park.

Officers found Tyler nearby and detained him.

When officers searched Tyler, they found parts of a broken knife handle in his pockets.

The blade recovered from the back of one of the victims matched the handle found on Tyler, police said.

Tyler declined to acknowledge his Miranda rights and did not speak with officers. He was booked into the King County Jail.

Prosecutors are seeking $500,000 bail, citing the violent nature of the attack and Tyler’s criminal history, which includes felony convictions in Texas for aggravated robbery and assault, and a 2023 felony conviction in Nevada for possession of a stolen vehicle.

He also has several prior misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2005.

