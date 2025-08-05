Seattle man caught trying to buy a gun after threatening his probation officer

SEATTLE — A 40-year-old Seattle man will spend 18 months behind bars for trying to buy a gun just days after emailing threats to his probation officer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Filmore Doyoon Kim mentioned a gun in the message and has a violent history, making his conduct “even more concerning.”

According to records filed in the case, Kim was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2022 after he broke into a neighbor’s apartment and beat him until he was unconscious— all in front of the man’s 4-year-old child. The records also state that Kim left a note for the neighbor, written in blood, threatening to kill him.

While on probation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Kim sent threatening emails to the supervising probation officer and then went to a federally licensed firearms store and tried to buy a handgun. They say he got caught because he lied on the paperwork, and a background check revealed his conviction.

The store refused to sell the gun and alerted law enforcement.

Kim also has convictions for threatening to kill apartment managers and tenants in various locations.

In addition to the 18 months, a judge ordered King to be on supervised release for three years following his prison term.

