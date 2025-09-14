Seattle launches new AI plan with hackathons, training, and expanded city services

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Thursday announced the city’s 2025-2026 Artificial Intelligence Plan, a sweeping initiative that expands on earlier work and aims to position Seattle as a national leader in responsible AI use.

The plan combines updated policies, citywide training, new tools, and a series of public hackathons to encourage innovation.

“Artificial intelligence is more than just a buzzword in Seattle – it’s a powerful tool we are harnessing to build a better city for all,” Harrell said in a statement. “Our new plan ensures we lead with our values, using AI to improve services, empower employees, and speed up processes like permitting.”

Seattle was one of the first U.S. cities to release a generative AI policy in 2023.

The updated plan broadens those principles—innovation, accountability, fairness, privacy, explainability, and security—beyond generative AI to cover all forms of artificial intelligence.

The city is launching new training programs for employees, starting with an introductory course for all staff.

Advanced workshops will cover data science, data integration, and other technical skills, while partnerships with universities and technology companies will provide specialized curricula.

Seattle is also working with labor groups to ensure workers’ rights are protected while services become more efficient.

The city has already tested about 40 AI projects. The new plan shifts focus to applying lessons learned in key areas:

Permitting: A pilot with CivCheck is designed to cut application times in half by identifying errors before permits are submitted. Progress will be posted on a public website.

A pilot with CivCheck is designed to cut application times in half by identifying errors before permits are submitted. Progress will be posted on a public website. Transportation: AI helps Seattle Department of Transportation spot dangerous intersections for safety upgrades. The city also partners with King County Metro to improve bus reliability and with Lime to better manage bike and scooter parking.

AI helps Seattle Department of Transportation spot dangerous intersections for safety upgrades. The city also partners with King County Metro to improve bus reliability and with Lime to better manage bike and scooter parking. Infrastructure: Seattle Public Utilities is exploring AI for pipe inspections to catch problems early and protect public health. AI is also being tested for HR support and purchasing.

Seattle Public Utilities is exploring AI for pipe inspections to catch problems early and protect public health. AI is also being tested for HR support and purchasing. Communication: Tools such as Jasper and Smartcat are being used to draft accessible materials and provide accurate translations with human review, following Harrell’s February executive order on inclusive information.

A new AI leadership role will be added to the city’s IT department to coordinate efforts.

Seattle is also working with partners including Stanford’s Regulation Lab and the Rockefeller Foundation to explore chatbots, digital assistants, and custom-built AI agents.

The city is partnering with AI House to host the Community Innovation Hackathon Series, bringing together students, technologists, entrepreneurs, and community members to design AI-powered solutions to civic challenges.

The first event, held September 11, focused on enhancing the city’s Youth Connector app, which links young people to mental health and enrichment programs. Future hackathons will address permitting, customer service, and small business support.

“Partnering is absolutely the key to success,” said Rob Lloyd, Seattle’s chief technology officer. “In true Seattle style, we’re partnering with AI House to launch the Community Innovation Hackathon Series that invites Seattleites to help us turn responsible AI into practical solutions.”

Nearly one-quarter of the nation’s AI engineers work in Seattle, second only to San Francisco.

With institutions like the University of Washington, a robust tech ecosystem, and public-private partnerships such as AI House, the city is positioning itself as a national hub for AI development.

City leaders say the new plan will help ensure growth aligns with public values while accelerating housing production, improving safety, and making services more accessible.

As Harrell put it, “By using this technology intentionally and responsibly, we are fostering a nation-leading AI economy, creating jobs and opportunities for our residents, while making progress on creating a more innovative, equitable, and efficient future for everyone.”

