Seattle Kingdome designer’s personal residence hits the market

A striking midcentury-modern residence crafted by the engineer behind Seattle’s Kingdome has been listed for sale, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural and engineering history.

The Christiansen House was designed and lived in by John “Jack” Christiansen (1927–2017), who rose to prominence for his pioneering thin-shell concrete structures, including Seattle’s Kingdome.

Built in 1965, the house reflects Christiansen’s signature hyperbolic-paraboloid, thin-shell design—an inverted umbrella form that appears to float above the living space.

The dramatic structure seamlessly gives way to expansive floor-to-ceiling glass, framing sweeping westward views across Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

Co-designed with the Modernist architect Paul Hayden Kirk, this residence showcases a visionary collaboration between engineering and architecture.

Set on approximately 2 acres, the property includes about 175 feet of private shoreline, beach stairs, and a deck atop the bulkhead, creating a resort-like setting.

With 4 bedrooms, around 3,606 square feet, and 3–4 baths, the home has maintained its integrity over decades, offering both historical significance and contemporary comfort. bainbridgeshores.com+1

According to Redfin, the home has been on the market for 27 days as of late August 2025 and is listed at $4,400,000.

Tyler Sprague, an architectural historian at the University of Washington, praised Christiansen’s work in a 2020 interview, noting his remarkable ability to blend engineering and architecture.

Sprague said Christiansen “blurred the lines between architecture and engineering,” using a heavy material—concrete—in ways that made forms like the Pacific Science Center arches “look simply impossible.

