Seattle Jewish community to hold vigil for victims of antisemitic attack in Bondi Beach

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A community vigil will be held Wednesday at a synagogue in South Seattle to honor the victims of the antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Australia on Sunday.

The vigil will be hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle from 5 to 6 p.m., with the location of the event only being shared with registered and screened attendees.

“We are coming together to stand as a Jewish community, and stand in solidarity as allies to both mourn the victims, and remember that together we are strong and can bring light into the world,” CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, Solly Kane, told KIRO Newsradio.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle is anticipating a large gathering of Jewish community leaders, rabbis, elected officials, and community members.

Kane noted that even though the attack occurred in Australia, the local Jewish community is devastated by the news.

“Reach out to the Jewish people in your life, because even though Australia may feel far away, Jews are feeling Sunday’s attack hitting much closer to home,” Kane said. “Outreach from a neighbor or a friend means a lot.”

Registration is required to attend the event. No backpacks or bags of any kind are permitted inside the vigil.

Regarding the heightened security, unknown location, and extensive screening process for attendees, Kane revealed that exercising enhanced safety measures at its events has been the norm due to past violent attacks.

“In 2006, there was an antisemitic attack at the Jewish Federation, where I am the CEO. One person was killed, and five people were injured. That event lives on in the consciousness of our Jewish community, and this isn’t an abstract concept for us.”

Shooters target Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

A fatal mass shooting targeted a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the first day of the eight-day Jewish holiday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it an act of antisemitic terrorism, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

One dramatic clip broadcast on Australian television showed a man appearing to tackle and disarm one of the gunmen, before pointing the man’s weapon at him, then setting the gun on the ground.

“Sadly, what we saw once again this weekend is that anti-Jewish rhetoric and harassment, when left unchecked, leads to violence,” Kane told KIRO Newsradio on Wednesday.

A father and son are suspected by officials of having killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. There are still 17 people being treated in hospitals. All of those killed by the gunmen who have been identified so far were Jewish.

Naveed Akram, the 24-year-old alleged shooter, was charged with 59 offenses, including 15 charges of murder, on Wednesday, according to The AP. The other suspect was shot and killed at the scene.

Meanwhile, families from Sydney’s close-knit Jewish community gathered on Wednesday, one after another, to begin to bury their dead. The victims of the attack ranged in age from a 10-year-old girl to an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor.

Contributing: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group