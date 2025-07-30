Seattle is getting 2 new tiny home villages to help those experiencing homelessness

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is adding more than 100 tiny homes for those without a place to live.

They’ll be reserved for people referred by the Unified Care Team (UTC) and its outreach partners.

According to the mayor’s office, UCT’s efforts have led to record shelter referrals and about an 80% decrease in tent encampments from 2022 to 2024.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the plan for two villages on Wednesday. They will be paid for out of the $5.9 million that the city included in its 2025 fund for homelessness outreach.

The villages are set to open this fall, in partnership with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI).

“Addressing homelessness is a top priority for Seattle, and we’ll continue to invest in proven solutions to help our unhoused neighbors heal and get on a path to permanent housing and long-term stability,” said Mayor Harrell. “Expanding available shelter is part of our broader, multilayered strategy to meet urgent needs while simultaneously tackling root causes and increasing affordable permanent housing. I want to thank LIHI for making these new tiny house villages possible and Councilmember Kettle for his efforts to advance this solution.”

The mayor’s office says each village will have on-site security, hygiene facilities, storage, and laundry. They will also have specially trained staff who’ve successfully exited similar programs, that are available to help those living there.

These two villages will bring the total number run by LIHI to 13.

