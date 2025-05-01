Seattle introduces new drug prosecution alternative

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The City of Seattle has announced a new drug prosecution alternative aimed at keeping those arrested for misdemeanor drug use and possession out of court and jail.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison says the program will provide an incentive for defendants to connect with services and complete specific steps in order to have their cases dismissed. Those steps include signing an agreement with the City Attorney’s Office, taking a drug use assessment, successfully completing drug tests, and avoiding criminal law violations for sixty days.

“I’m hopeful that this new approach will address the underlying causes of addiction and foster lasting change for those individuals struggling with drug use. Additionally, the goal is to improve public safety,” said Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison.

Curbing drug use is a top priority for city leaders, including officials at the Seattle Police Department, the Mayor’s Office, the City Attorney’s Office, and the City Council. They will work together to make the program a success.

“The drug alternative fills a critical gap in our alternative court system, thoughtfully balancing public safety with a compassionate pathway to recovery for those battling addiction. The fentanyl epidemic and addiction in general are inextricably linked to our public safety and homelessness crisis. I applaud City Attorney Ann Davison and her team for advancing an initiative that will make our city safer and incentivize our most vulnerable residents to get the help they need,” said Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson.

The City Attorney’s Office can proceed with conventional court proceedings if defendants do not meet program requirements

