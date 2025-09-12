Seattle hotels see record number of visitors during 2025 summer season

SEATTLE — Downtown Seattle hotels are celebrating their biggest revenue month on record after people visited the city over the summer.

There are 71 hotels spread across downtown Seattle, and in July, they were almost at capacity.

Officials told KIRO 7 they haven’t seen tourists flock in like this in years.

“We are really excited about the direction we are going in. We are still not recovered, but we are making progress,” Michael Moody from Visit Seattle shared.

He said that this year, 89.4% of rooms were filled, which on paper barely beat the pre-pandemic number of 89.2% occupancy.

Moody said that number might be higher than projected.

“We have additional rooms inventory, so that number is a bit skewed.” He said.

He told KIRO 7 that it will soon look a little different, but that’s to be expected.

“We will naturally see a drop off in visitation. Everyone is back in school, schedules change etc.” he said.

He said they are looking forward to a huge revenue boost next year too, when the FIFA World Cup fans come to town.

“It’s a great way for us to be on the world stage to really show the world what they can experience when they come to Seattle,” he said.

He said Seattle will likely see revenue from cruise passengers through October, then the hotel business will die down until the spring.

