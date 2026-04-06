Seattle gas prices near $6 as statewide average continues to climb

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The price per gallon of gasoline has neared $6 in several Washington counties, while the state’s average has skyrocketed roughly $1 in the past month.

Washington residents are paying roughly 30% more per gallon of gas than the rest of the country, with prices increasing by 89 cents since just a month ago, according to AAA.

As of April 6, Washington’s average price per gallon is $5.386, which is $1.267 higher than the national average. The price per gallon in Washington is the third highest in the nation.

Across the greater Seattle area, the average price per gallon of regular gas is $5.682, nearly 38% higher than the national average.

Washington counties’ gas prices

Average gas prices in Washington have increased substantially in recent months, rising by $1 per gallon over the past year.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

The most expensive counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington are:

San Juan, $6.326

Wahkiakum, $5.949

Pacific, $5.737

King, $5.682

Jefferson, $5.671

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

In September 2025, Washington stood alone as the state with the highest average gas price, surpassing California and Hawaii. Washington now ranks third behind California ($5.929) and Hawaii ($5.595).

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $4.599

Spokane, $4.877

Stevens, $4.947

Pend Oreille, $5.010

Yakima, $5.014

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

The price per gallon of diesel remains near its all-time high of $6.804, set on Sunday. Diesel slightly decreased on Monday, now sitting at $6.794.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

Global oil prices surge amid Iran-U.S. conflict

The U.S. stock market is making only hesitant moves on Monday, while oil prices are flip-flopping as mediators try to forge a ceasefire agreement ahead of a deadline that President Donald Trump has set to bomb Iranian power plants.

Oil prices seesawed between gains and losses amid continued uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran and how long it will slow the global flow of oil and natural gas. Fighting is continuing, including an Israeli attack on an Iranian petrochemical plant, while mediators scramble to get the United States and Iran to agree to a new ceasefire proposal.

Trump has threatened to attack Iranian infrastructure if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil typically sails, by Monday night, Washington time. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump said on his social media network over the weekend, threatening Iranian leaders that “you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!”

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is nearly $4.12 across the country, according to AAA. It was below $3 a couple of days before the United States and Israel launched attacks to begin the war in late February.

The price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.9% to $112.53 after erasing an earlier modest dip. Brent crude, the international standard, added 0.1% to $109.11 per barrel and remains well above its roughly $70 price from before the war.

For countries that don’t produce as much oil as the United States, the pain has been even worse. That’s because they are more reliant on oil coming from the Middle East, and the war has blocked much of the crude produced in the Persian Gulf area. That oil typically gets to customers worldwide by exiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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