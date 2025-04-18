Seattle firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in First Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews reported a fire in a unit on the 13th floor of a residential high-rise building next door to Harborview Medical Center.

Crews are responding to a report of a fire in a residential building in the 800 block of Jefferson St. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 18, 2025

One patient from the original fire unit was treated.

Crews quickly got water on the fire, got it under control, and worked on ventilating the unit and hallway.

