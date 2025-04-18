Local

Seattle firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in First Hill neighborhood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews reported a fire in a unit on the 13th floor of a residential high-rise building next door to Harborview Medical Center.

One patient from the original fire unit was treated.

Crews quickly got water on the fire, got it under control, and worked on ventilating the unit and hallway.

KIRO 7 is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

0 of 8

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read