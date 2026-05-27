Seattle firefighters rescue two boys stuck in steep ravine

SEATTLE — Firefighters helped two young boys out of a steep ravine near Seattle’s Carkeek Park last week, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

SFD’s Fire Alarm Center received the call at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, May 18. SFD reports that the two boys, who are approximately 10 years old, climbed down into a ravine along NW 120th Street. They then got stuck and couldn’t climb back out because of the steep terrain.

Firefighters made their way down the ravine and confirmed that the boys weren’t injured, but that a rope rescue was needed to safely pull them out.

After creating a “low-angle rope system” and securing each boy with a harness, the boys walked up and out of the ravine on a rope belay.

The boys were checked out by medics and then released to their parents.

Three Seattle police officers had also gone down the ravine to help the boys before firefighters arrived, and they also used the rope system to climb out on their own, SFD says.

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