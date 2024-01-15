Local

Seattle firefighters battle car fire after driver hits building

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Fire Department fire truck (KIRO 7 News)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SOUTH SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Fire Department says crews are battling a car fire in South Seattle.

The fire started when a car crashed into a building in the 9200 block of 42nd Avenue South.

Seattle police say they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

“[We are] requesting to shut down the Light Rail on Martin Luther King Jr Way S as firefighters are operating close to the tracks,” said a spokesperson.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read