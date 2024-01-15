Seattle firefighters battle car fire after driver hits building

SOUTH SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Fire Department says crews are battling a car fire in South Seattle.

The fire started when a car crashed into a building in the 9200 block of 42nd Avenue South.

Seattle police say they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Police investigating hit and run collision into a building in the 9200 block of MLK JR WY S. Expect traffic delays. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 15, 2024

“[We are] requesting to shut down the Light Rail on Martin Luther King Jr Way S as firefighters are operating close to the tracks,” said a spokesperson.

9200 block of 42nd Ave S: firefighters found one person deceased in the vehicle. Crews are working to get water on the fire. Requesting to shut down the Light Rail on Martin Luther King Jr Way S as firefighters are operating close to the tracks. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 15, 2024

