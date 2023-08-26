Seattle Fire Department celebrates 40 new members.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department celebrated 40 new members on their completion of recruit school and subsequent probationary period.

The members are part of Recruit Class 117 and were sworn in at City Hall Thursday night.

“They graduated from probationary firefighters to full-fledged firefighters/EMTs and are ready to serve the Seattle community for many years to come,” said the SFD. “Their class motto is “Go for Broke”, which they certainly have demonstrated over their first year working for Seattle Fire.”

Congratulations to the 40 members (two were not present) of Recruit Class 117 on their successful completion of recruit school and subsequent probationary period! Last night we celebrated their significant accomplishment with a Swearing-in Ceremony at City Hall. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/azkzwAId0U — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) August 25, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group