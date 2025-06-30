Seattle expands free summer meal program for kids at more than 40 locations

The City of Seattle has relaunched its Summer Meals Program to provide free, nutritious meals to children and teens at more than 40 sites across the city, officials announced Monday.

The Seattle Human Services Department (HSD), in partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation and United Way of King County, is leading the annual program—officially part of the federally supported Summer Food Service Program—aimed at reducing food insecurity during the summer months.

The meals are available to all youth ages 1 to 18 without the need for identification, proof of residency, or enrollment.

“This program is a lifeline for many children and families as costs for food and other living expenses continue to rise,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “In Seattle, summer break for our young people should be a time to enjoy activities and good weather with friends and family, and not be a time consumed with wondering if you will have enough to eat while school is out.”

The program plays a key role in supporting children who typically rely on free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

With fewer food bank resources and concerns about possible cuts to federal programs such as SNAP and Medicaid, city officials say this local investment helps bridge the gap during summer.

In 2024, the program provided more than 60,000 meals and snacks throughout the city.

“When school cafeterias close for the summer, we step up to make sure no child goes without,” said Tanya Kim, Director of the Human Services Department. “That impact is only possible because of our dedicated community partners, service providers, and site staff.”

Seattle Parks and Recreation is again hosting meal sites at public parks and community centers, creating easy access across neighborhoods.

“This program will help guarantee that every child in our shining city has access to a free, healthy meal,” said Superintendent AP Diaz. “We are #ParkProud to continue participating in this crucial program.”

The program is also a key piece of Mayor Harrell’s Alliance to End Childhood Hunger initiative, which aligns with citywide goals to improve child well-being.

United Way of King County supports the effort as a key community partner. “A key component to the success and reach of the Summer Meals Program is the partnership between United Way, the City, and many community-based organizations,” said Regina Malveaux, the organization’s Chief Impact Officer.

To mark the launch of this year’s program, the city will host a Summer Meals Celebration at Pratt Park & Spraypark (201 20th Ave S., Seattle) on Thursday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature free food, games, and activities for families.

Families can find meal site locations and hours at seattle.gov/Summer-Food.

