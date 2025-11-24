Seattle drug dealer faces 20 years for posession of nearly 20K fentanyl pills

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 34-year-old Seattle man was convicted Thursday for possessing nearly 10,000 fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm during one of his three arrests in 2023.

Leon Henderson faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years for his crimes, including 10 years for the drug possession counts and five years for each drug-related firearm count, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Several Seattle arrests net thousands of fentanyl pills

Henderson was arrested in January, May, and September of 2023. During all three arrests, he had more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, and in two of the arrests, he had a loaded firearm.

U.S. Attorney Jin Kim described in the trial’s opening statements how “Leon Henderson on the streets in his car was essentially a mobile office, from which he was selling drugs.”

On January 25, 2023, Henderson was located in his car, parked outside the Park Plaza Motel on Aurora.

Officers searched his car and seized approximately 600 grams of methamphetamine, 1,700 fentanyl pills, 200 grams of fentanyl powder, $2,770 cash, and a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat.

Henderson’s DNA was found on the pistol and another gun that was inside a bag with the narcotics, according to records filed in the case and trial testimony.

On May 5, 2023, Henderson was arrested by the Seattle Police Department in Capitol Hill after he was found with approximately 7,000 fentanyl pills, a firearm, and cash.

Henderson’s last arrest was on September 13, 2023, when he was taken into custody near a Ballard homeless encampment. In this arrest, Henderson had nearly 10,000 fentanyl pills in his backpack.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Manca said in closing arguments that officers witnessed people purchasing narcotics from Henderson’s vehicle “like he was selling coffee out of a drive-through.”

Henderson was convicted of three counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Henderson’s previous felony convictions for promoting prostitution and felony harassment made it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

Before reaching a guilty verdict, the jury deliberated for approximately five hours after a three-day trial. U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead has not yet scheduled a sentencing date.

