Seattle DOT asks for public feedback on future Judkins Park light rail parking

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a parking proposal for the upcoming Judkins Park light rail station.

The light rail station is scheduled to open in 2025.

We’re proposing two new Restricted Parking Zones (RPZs) around the future Judkins Park light rail station, which is scheduled to open in 2025.



SDOT is proposing two new restricted parking zones (RPZs) which would be street parking.

According to SDOT, RPZs are usually in effect on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this time, parking is allowed for up to two hours. However, residents can purchase parking permits to park longer.

Parking is not restricted on weekends and overnight.

Businesses and employees are usually not eligible for RPZ permits, but residents can buy them for $95 for two years.

“Our proposal prioritizes parking for residents and provides two or four-hour parking options for people visiting non-residential destinations like businesses, schools, churches, and parks,” wrote SDOT on its website. “This would minimize all-day light rail commuter parking on neighborhood streets when the new station opens.”

SDOT said it is reaching out to businesses in the area, along with wanting public feedback.

Click here to take the public survey.





