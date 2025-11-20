Seattle crane collapse sparks new safety rules

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington has adopted new safety rules for tower cranes to help prevent collapses and protect workers and the public, following a deadly accident in Seattle nearly six years ago.

The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) filed the rules this month, requiring prime contractors to follow strict guidelines when operating, assembling, dismantling, or reconfiguring tower cranes on construction sites.

“These massive cranes operate directly above residents, workers, businesses, and busy streets, so the need for increased safety measures is clear,” Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, said.

Seattle crane collapses in 2019

The rules stem from a 2024 law passed by the Legislature after a 2019 crane collapse in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood killed four people and injured several others.

The 300-foot crane fell across Mercer Street as crews were dismantling it near the Google campus, crushing six cars. Two ironworkers on the crane and two people in vehicles below were killed, including 19-year-old Seattle Pacific University student Sarah Wong.

Investigators later found crews removed connector pins too early and failed to follow manufacturer procedures while working in gusty winds. State regulators called the collapse “totally avoidable.”

The parents of Sarah Wong said they are “encouraged” by the new rules.

“This is an important step forward in improving transparency, accountability, and safety for workers and the public,” they said in a statement.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, contractors must obtain a permit and follow manufacturers’ instructions for any tower crane work.

Before issuing a permit, L&I will hold a safety conference and review the contractor’s history of safety violations. Permit applications open Dec. 5.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group