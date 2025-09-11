Seattle community holds prayer vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk

SEATTLE — Around 200 people gathered in Seattle for a prayer vigil to mourn the death of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, who was murdered while speaking at a Utah college on Wednesday.

The vigil, organized by Pursuit NW Pastor Russell Johnson, served as a tribute to Kirk’s impact on the conservative movement.

“He was a hero to me, he was a hero in our movement,” Johnson added. “He ended up paying with his life for the high crime of daring to voice a different opinion than what might be popular in culture.”

Representative Jim Walsh, Washington GOP chairman, praised Kirk’s dedication, stating, “Charlie Kirk stood for living the reality of freedom of speech and what our state constitution calls absolute freedom of conscience.”

For many people in Western Washington, Kirk was a voice for young conservatives through his organization, Turning Point USA.

“I disagree with Charlie with a lot of issues, but the important thing is we have discourse, and we talk about the issues. And I just think that’s what makes Charlie so special,” said Kirkland resident Jalen Yoter.

Yoter expressed respect for Kirk’s approach to controversial conversations, despite many people disagreeing with Kirk on several issues.

“He would encourage the people who disagreed with him to step forward and have that dialogue. Because all the worst events in America happen when we stop talking to each other,” Yoter added.

Sierra Elliott, vice chair of Washington State Young Republicans, emphasized the need for political change through non-violent means.

“If you want change politically, that can be settled at the ballot box, that just violence is never the answer,” she stated. Elliott also spoke on continuing Kirk’s legacy, saying, “Just because people disagree with us doesn’t mean we need to just fold our cards and say we’re done.”

