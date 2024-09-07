Seattle City Light: Thousand without power

SEATTLE — Around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, Seattle City Light announced that over 11 thousand customers are without power.

The outage, which began around 1 p.m., is impacting the International District, Yesler Terrace, and North Beacon Hill neighborhoods.

Seattle City Light is investigating but said the cause is unknown at this time.

As of 4:23 p.m., the number of customers without power has dropped to over 8 thousand.

This story is developing and will be updated.





If you are affected by the outage, Seattle City Light offers some things you can do while they work to restore power.

Utilize your emergency kit

Locate your emergency kit, which should be stored in an easy-to-find location even in the dark.

Suggested items to include:

Battery powered lighting sources, such as flashlights and LED candles

A portable radio to stay up to date on news and alerts

Power banks to recharge devices as needed

Drinking water and non-perishable food items for each family member for at least 48 hours

Prescription medications and first aid supplies

Additional blankets and warm clothing

A printed list of important phone numbers and contact information for relatives

A deck of cards, puzzle, books, or non-electronic entertainment to preserve your battery life on communication devices

Don’t forget your furry family members – have an emergency supply of pet food readily available as well.

Avoid fire risk

Avoid using open flame lighting sources when possible.

Candles and oil-based lanterns are a fire risk.

Protect electronics and appliances

Disconnect computers, sensitive appliances, and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Turn off light switches and lamps leaving one on to notify you when the power has been restored.

Once power has been restored, wait 15 minutes then gradually reconnect and power up appliances and electronics.

Handle food safely

Keep your refrigerator and freezers shut.

Do not store food outside even in freezing temperatures. Outside temperature varies, especially in the sun.

If in doubt, throw it out. Throw out meat, seafood, dairy products and cooked food that does not feel cold.

Never taste suspect food. Even if food looks and smells fine, illness-causing bacteria may be present.

Keep carbon monoxide out

Don’t attempt to heat your home with your gas oven, gas range, grill, or portable propane heaters.

Never use generators, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning devices inside your home, basement, or garage or near a window.

These devices use up the oxygen in your home and create carbon monoxide that can cause suffocation.

Stay alert

Assume that all downed power lines are active. Do not approach and stay 30 feet back. Call 911 to report downed power lines.

If a power line hits your vehicle, stay inside the car because the ground around your car may be energized. Sound the horn, roll down your window and call for help. Warn others to stay away.

Be aware of loose tree limbs and branches that may come down and strike you.

Be a good neighbor

Check on your older or at-risk neighbors before, during and after a storm or power outage to make sure they are okay.

©2024 Cox Media Group