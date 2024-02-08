Seattle Children’s to pay $215K to families of kids exposed to deadly mold during surgery

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital will have to pay out $215,000 to three families over former child patients who were exposed to aspergillus mold in operating rooms during heart surgery.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2019, claiming that Seattle Children’s exposed patients to mold in operating rooms due to building maintenance negligence. That was after the hospital’s CEO had admitted that numerous patients had been sickened by aspergillus mold since 2001, seven of whom had died.

Plaintiffs further allege that the hospital subjected their children to painful anti-fungal treatments as a result of the aspergillus exposures.

Seattle Children’s had previously agreed to accept that they were liable regarding this case, with the trial verdict rendered on Thursday deciding on damages to be paid out to plaintiffs.

“It took years of litigation for the hospital to finally take the blame,” said attorney Andrew Ackley, who spoke on behalf of the families. “This class action and this trial are about taking responsibility, even where children did not suffer the worst possible outcomes.”

“This is part of the march toward full accountability, and preventing this type of negligence from affecting any more families,” he added.

The hospital released a statement of its own on Thursday, saying that it’s “greatest priority is the health and safety of our patients.”

“We thank the Court and jurors for their work and careful consideration of the evidence in this matter,” they added. “Seattle Children’s accepted responsibility for the potential exposure in our operating rooms, and we accept the jury’s verdict.”

