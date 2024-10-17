Seattle Children’s opens Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinic for struggling kids and teens

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital has launched a Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinic, opening a new avenue for children and teens who need urgent mental health support.

The clinic is breaking ground as the first pediatric-focused psychiatric urgent care in the Washington, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho (WAMI) region. The hospital aims to help Washington families who need urgent mental health support and intervention, but do not need the services of an emergency department.

The urgent care center will offer same-day visits for kids and teens ages 4 through 17. In-person patients can be seen at the Seattle Children’s Magnuson campus located at 6901 Sand Point Way Northeast in Seattle, or by video from anywhere in the state.

The clinic team includes pediatric-focused licensed mental health therapists, family advocates/case managers, psychiatric advanced practice providers (APPs), and medical assistants to provide crisis assessment, initial care recommendations, and referrals to follow-up care.

In their announcement, Seattle Children’s said, “We are committed to ensuring children and teens have access to the right level of care at the right time.”

More information, including a comprehensive list of mental health concerns and where to take kids who are struggling, can be found at the Seattle Children’s website.





