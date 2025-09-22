Seattle Children’s nurses announce informational picket next week

SEATTLE — Nurses at Seattle Children’s Hospital will be holding an informational picket on Sept. 30. to voice frustration over what they say is the hospital’s lack of response in negotiations.

The Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA), which represents over 2,100 nurses at Seattle Children’s, will be hosting the picket outside the hospital on Sand Point Way.

According to the union, the nurses are fighting for several issues, including:

Workplace violence prevention: Greater protections for nurses and patients against workplace violence, including moving swiftly on a pilot program to screen for weapons and enhancing security on the Psychiatric and Behavioral Health Unit.

Greater protections for nurses and patients against workplace violence, including moving swiftly on a pilot program to screen for weapons and enhancing security on the Psychiatric and Behavioral Health Unit. Hospital-wide break nurses : Not all units have break nurses, which means when nurses take a break, they leave another nurse with an unsafe double load of patients. Seattle Children’s nurses want dedicated relief nurses so that they can take the breaks they are legally entitled to without compromising patient care.

: Not all units have break nurses, which means when nurses take a break, they leave another nurse with an unsafe double load of patients. Seattle Children’s nurses want dedicated relief nurses so that they can take the breaks they are legally entitled to without compromising patient care. Higher wages: Nurse wages at Seattle Children fall behind many other West Coast children’s hospitals.

Nurse wages at Seattle Children fall behind many other West Coast children’s hospitals. Increased sick time accrual: Nurses are proposing increased sick leave accrual so that they are able to take sick time without the fear of discipline or losing their jobs. Sick nurses should be able to stay home when they’re sick—and not endanger co-workers and vulnerable young patients

The union claims the hospital is not accepting any of its proposals.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the hospital for comment.

©2025 Cox Media Group