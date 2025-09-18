Seattle Children’s Hospital laying off 154 employees

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital has announced that it is planning to cut about 1.5% of its workforce.

According to a state notice, the hospital plans to cut 154 positions. On top of that, it’s eliminating 350 open roles.

Seattle Children’s has locations in Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Federal Way and Kennewick.

It’s unclear which locations will see the cuts.

These cuts will start on Nov. 15.

In a statement, Seattle Children’s said:

“Like healthcare institutions across the country, Seattle Children’s is facing significant financial impacts due to hundreds of millions of dollars in anticipated state and federal funding cuts. As a result, we are making some difficult but necessary decisions to secure Children’s future and protect our ability to deliver compassionate care and life-saving research for the patients and families who need us.”

©2025 Cox Media Group