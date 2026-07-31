SPD releases body camera footage of Seattle Center mass shooting

SEATTLE — Three people were killed, including one possible suspect, and at least four others were injured in a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday night.

Friday, police released edited body camera footage of officers responding to the shooting, including, they say, some footage of a suspect.

Please note this video contains violent imagery and responses to medical trauma.

While one suspect in the case has been arrested, police have said they are still looking for others involved.

If you have video or photos from the incident, police have asked the public to upload them here for detectives to review: Evidence Request from Seattle Police Dept.

Police confirmed one suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody immediately following the shooting, which officials now believe may have been gang-related. Court documents obtained by KIRO 7 on Monday show that investigators believe a second suspect, a 19-year-old man, was one of the three victims who died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police are still looking for a third suspect whom they believe the suspect in custody and the teen who passed away on the scene were “associates” of, and that they may have been working together and shooting at each other.

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