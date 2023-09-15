Seattle-Bremerton ferry route out of service ‘until further notice’

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Seattle-Bremerton ferry route is out of service “until further notice” due to a mechanical issue.
According to Washington State Ferries, the Walla Walla boat experienced a “strong vibration” during its most recent sailing.
Mechanical issue with #WallaWalla involves strong vibration during last sailing. Divers are inspecting propellers (a standard cause for vibrations) while docked at #Bremerton— Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) September 15, 2023
Divers are looking at the boats propellers, which WSF says is a common culprit for the vibrations that may have put it out of commission.
This comes after mechanical issues had the Edmonds-Kingston route down to single-boat service earlier this week, which led to hours-long delays for riders. As of Friday, that route is back to two-boat service.
