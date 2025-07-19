Seattle Boba Fest happening this Saturday

Head to the U-District on Saturday for the 4th annual Seattle Boba Fest! — Seattle’s U District will once again transform into a boba-lover’s dream as Seattle Boba Fest returns for its fourth annual celebration.

The festival will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on July 19.

Twenty-three cafes will be participating, with each business offering one-day-only boba-inspired drinks or desserts.

Guests can also expect tea swag!

“The U District is proud to be the capital of bubble tea in Seattle,” says Don Blakeney, Executive Director of the U District Partnership. “Seattle Boba Fest is exciting because it is an annual celebration that showcases the creativity of our small businesses and the diversity of our neighborhood– not to mention the delight that bubble tea brings to so many people.”

The U District is home to the highest concentration of bubble tea cafes in the region. As boba continues to rise in popularity, Seattle Boba Fest offers a unique opportunity for Seattleites to experience the full range of flavors, textures, and cultural inspiration that define this globally loved drink.

Festival-goers can pick up a free printed guide and exclusive Seattle Boba Fest merchandise at the event’s welcome tent near the U District Station on NE 43rd Street. The U District Partnership will also be sharing surprise giveaways and secret specials via social media in the days leading up to the event. You can find those @udistrictpartnership.

Other events happening during the festival:

● 12:00 p.m. – Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dancing Association

● 1:00 p.m. – K-Pop dance crews B-ond, Bae Blades, and Claudia of VS perform

● 1:30 p.m. – K-Pop Takeover featuring DJ Moobek, DJ Accia, and DJ Hwarang, presented in partnership with C89.5

● 4:00 p.m. – Cosplay Contest presented in partnership with Sakura-Con and Seattle Boba Fest

©2025 Cox Media Group