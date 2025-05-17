Seattle-area weekend activities: Street fair season, Seattle Super Saunter, and more!

SEATTLE — Summer is right around the corner, and things are really starting to get cooking here in our region! There are several Seattle-area weekend activities you can join.

Feel like putting on your walking shoes this weekend? The Seattle Super Saunter has returned, and if you are asking yourself what that is, the event’s website says it is a “self-guided roughly 20-mile adventure from the city’s northernmost point to the southernmost point.” It’s not a race, you aren’t required to finish. The idea is all about getting out and exploring the city on foot and gaining a new perspective. It also raises awareness about issues regarding walkability in our region and country. You can find out more and RSVP for the post-saunter function on the event’s website.

If you are looking to do some shopping this weekend and want to do it at some of the great street fairs and markets, there will be plenty. The Columbia City Night Market will have food trucks and vendors, plus live music and a beer garden on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. In the U-District, there will be hundreds of booths on University Way this weekend for the U District Street Fair. There will also be 50 food trucks, free live music, and the kids zone—it’s the perfect kick-off to the summer.

The 17th of May is an important day for Norway, as it is Norwegian Constitution Day. To celebrate, there will be a parade through the heart of Ballard, plus lots of live entertainment and specials at multiple locations throughout the area. The fun is getting started at 11 a.m. Get the full rundown of events and locations here.

There’s a lot of stuff going down in Tacoma and Pierce County this weekend. Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., there’s the Gig Harbor Beer Festival, which will have everything you need for a beer festival—local breweries and cideries, live music, and food. Also on Saturday, there’s roller Derby at Pierce College during Mayday Mayhem. There will be two bouts, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The Tacoma Book Fair is underway at the Waterfront Market at Ruston, and Saturday is Children’s Day, which will have story time, snacks, and lots more. Get more information right here.

Here are a couple of events sent to me by a listener:

There’s a big music festival underway in downtown Everett, and when they reached out, they told me that this festival is a launching pad for artists from Washington. It’s called Fisherman’s Village and it’s three days of music across three stages. The fun started yesterday, but there’s still plenty of music, art, food, and fun ahead. Get the full lineup and more right here.

Also, listener Mike reminded me that we have professional rugby here in Seattle, there’s a Seattle Seawolves match Saturday at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. Tickets are still available for the match, which starts at 6 p.m.

