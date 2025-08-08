Seattle area block parties, festivals keep the summer fun alive

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com.

August is here, and it’s the final few weeks of summer vacation. Don’t miss out on all the weekend fun.

It’s a block party weekend with parties happening in South Lake Union and a brand new one in Edmonds.

Seattle area block parties

At the South Lake Union Block Party Friday, which is at the South Lake Union Discovery Center, you’ll find a community fair, beer and cocktails, lawn games, live music, and the street scramble. What is a street scramble, you ask? It’s described as an urban adventure where you and your team will try to find as many checkpoints before the clock runs out. Worried about over-competitive teams? Don’t worry, the event website says the fun is in the exploring, so go at your own speed. The South Lake Union Block party is free to attend.

It’s the inaugural Edmonds Block Party, but they are putting on a weekend full of music that will get you moving and grooving, whether you are a classic rock fan or you love modern pop music. Not only will there be plenty of live music, games, food, and more, but there’s also a Cornhole tournament. Those 21+ and up will need to buy a ticket on Friday or Saturday, but Saturday is free admission for those under 21. More details right here.

We will have a free day at Washington State Parks on Saturday, a perfect chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors before locking into the back-to-school prep and madness. What’s the reason? Well, it’s Smokey the Bear’s Birthday. So why not celebrate by enjoying some nature and doing everything you can to prevent wildfires.

You can get elemental this weekend at the Puyallup Gem and Mineral Show at the Tacoma Sportsman Club. There will be all sorts of crystals and minerals to learn about and buy. This runs through the weekend.

Also in Pierce County, it is time for the Pierce County Fair at Frontier Park in Graham. They will have bull riding, bumper boats, rock climbing, and of course a giant slide, plus all sorts of games, food, and local agriculture to enjoy. You can get tickets here

There are a few different festivals celebrating different cultures from around the world this weekend.

Weekend festivals in western Washington

In Tacoma, it is the IN THE SPIRIT Arts Market and Northwest Native festival. This festival has live music, a fashion show, vendors, food, and plenty of art to check out as the Washington State History Museum, Tacoma Art Museum, and the Museum of Glass are all part of the event and are offering free admission.

Tibet Fest is at the Seattle Center Saturday and Sunday as part of the Festál series. The event’s website said the event “bestows messages of love, compassion and kindness through a fusion of ancient and new Tibetan arts and culture to engage, entertain and educate.” Tibet Fest is free to attend.

There’s also the Cambodian Cultural Celebration at Saltwater State Park on Saturday. There will be traditional dances, martial arts, games, and of course food and live music. Remember, no need for a Discovery Pass.

For the cat lovers out there, you’ll want to head to Siff Cinema Uptown for Cat Video Fest. Sure, you could just endlessly scroll on YouTube for cat videos, but this is a compilation of the latest and greatest cat videos, whether it be animations, music videos, or just classic cat being goofy videos. It runs about 75 minutes, and when you attend, you can help cats as the festival supports the Pixie Project.

What are you getting into this weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

