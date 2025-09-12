Seattle Aquarium remembers nearly 40-year-old beloved pigeon

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Aquarium is mourning the loss of an adored pigeon.

PG, an elderly pigeon guillemot, was nearly 40 years old when her care team made the hard decision to euthanize her due to worsening arthritis in her knees, according to a Facebook post from the Seattle Aquarium.

PG the pigeon arrives at Seattle Aquarium in 1986

PG came to the aquarium from a rehabilitation center a few months after she was born in 1986 after wildlife officials determined she could not live in the wild.

Although PG’s health kept her mostly behind the scenes during her final four years, she still connected with many visitors along the way.

“For those who knew and cared for her, this sweet little bird was always held in great affection,” the aquarium wrote.

PG’s favorite foods were herring fillets, sand eels, and krill.

“She delighted her care team by greeting them with loud, excited chirps when her food bowl was brought near,” the post stated.

The aquarium also joked that PG was “an expert at picking vitamins out of her food, much to her care team’s dismay.”

PG remembered by many

PG will be greatly missed by her care team and the aquarium community.

“She touched hearts,” one Facebook user commented.

Another wrote, “What a sweetheart, she had such a long and wonderful life, but it’s never enough time. Sorry for your loss.”

