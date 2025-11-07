Seattle Aquarium announced the death of beloved sea otter, Ahanu

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium announced on social media that Ahanu, one of its sea otters, has died.

In a Facebook post, the aquarium stated that a sea otter passed away during a routine sedated exam.

Ahanu had never had complications during these exams.

The aquarium’s Veterinary team, along with the Bird & Mammal team, tried to resuscitate Ahanu.

Eventually, it was determined that he had passed after 50 minutes of CPR.

During an X-ray and ultrasound, the aquarium says they found abnormalities in Ahanu‘s lungs.

The Aquarium says they do not know if the abnormalities played a role in his passing.

