Seattle among top 10 places for Gen Z graduates to land

Seattle ranked No. 10 in a RentCafe study identifying the best cities and locations for recent graduates to pursue after completing their collegiate studies.

RentCafe determined the top metros for Gen Z graduates by examining the share of Gen Z adults in the total metro population, the share of highly educated Gen Z adults, changes in unemployment, income growth, job growth, and the livability composite index.

Seattle was the only city on the West Coast to make the top 20. For comparison, San Jose ranked No. 22, Reno No. 23, San Francisco ranked No. 33, Portland ranked No. 44, San Diego ranked No. 48, and Los Angeles ranked No. 59. The closest city to make the list alongside Seattle was Denver, which was No. 17 in the study.

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Albany, New York; Washington, D.C.; and Huntsville, Alabama were the other top 10 destinations for Gen Z workers post-college.

“Regionally, the Midwest swept the podium with the top three metros being from this region,” RentCafe wrote in its analysis. “That said, the Northeast and the South are also strong presences in the top 10 with three entries each.”

The similarities for each high-ranking metro were simple, according to RentCafe: Opportunity, affordability, and livability.

“Seattle completes the top 10 best metros for Gen Z graduates as a location that sees a large concentration of highly educated young people,” RentCafe wrote. “It’s a tech-forward and progressive city where ambitious Gen Zs can kickstart their careers. Graduates who are looking for a career in tech, science and innovation, health, biotech, or sustainability can find world-class opportunities here, leading to influential, high-paying jobs.”

Seattle’s best ranking was its percentage of highly educated Gen Zs, which ranked No. 4 in the nation.

“Despite being a more expensive area, this metro also offers a unique culture — one that’s progressive and socially conscious, but also fun and culture-centric,” RentCafe wrote. “Seattle also has a thriving arts scene, especially in terms of music, and the presence of the University of Washington equates to networking and research opportunities.”

