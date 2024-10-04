Seattle activist with ties to Boys & Girls Clubs indicted in fentanyl trafficking ring

SEATTLE — A well-known Seattle activist is accused of being part of a multi-state fentanyl trafficking ring.

The Department of Justice indicted Marty Jackson for money laundering. Other members of her family were indicted on drug trafficking charges.

The Seattle Times reports the woman is the same Marty Jackson who was Executive Director of SE Network SafetyNet, which is part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County. We’ve reached out to Boys & Girls Clubs and are awaiting a response.

We interviewed her before as she talked about preventing gun violence during a press conference last August.

Court documents connected 14 people to the drug ring, which investigators say targeted tribal communities. Authorities say the ring distributed massive quantities of fentanyl to members of the Lummi Nation and other reservations.

“This callous drug trafficking organization stands accused of distributing quantities of fentanyl great enough to potentially kill nearly a million people. Which would fill Lumen Field more than 15 times over,” David Reames with the DEA in Seattle said.

Agents also confiscated 29 guns and at least $116,000 in cash.

Ten other people are in custody in the case.

Investigators are still searching for suspect Markell Jackson.

Marty Jackson was released on bond.

