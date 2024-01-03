SeaTac Federal Detention Center sees staffing crisis

SEATAC, Wash. — The SeaTac Federal Detention Center is critically understaffed.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the vacancy rate is 50% for correctional officers.

The center is authorized for 105 officers but as of December they only have 53.

Right now the prison houses just under 800 inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the Seattle Times they have temporarily assigned 88 staffers from other institutions to the SeaTac facility over the last year.

But staffers told the Times they’re being forced to work mandatory overtime and the situation is dangerous.

