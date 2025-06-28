SeaTac cancels Fourth of July fireworks

SEATAC, Wash. — Just a week out from the Fourth of July, the city of SeaTac is shutting down its fireworks display for this year and next year.

The city of SeaTac says it couldn’t handle the crowds last year, as there were nearly three times the number of people expected.

City officials say safety was the major concern, since there weren’t enough emergency responders for the 10,000 people who showed up.

The park’s maximum capacity is around 3,000 people.

“Data from past events and upcoming global impacts like the FIFA games have made it clear: we simply cannot ensure a safe environment for large nighttime events at this time,” read the statement from the City of SeaTac Parks and Recreation. “It’s not goodbye, it’s a reset. We’re using this time to reimagine how we celebrate—something safer, more inclusive, and more fitting for a growing SeaTac. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the 4th."

The city has encouraged residents to visit other communities to enjoy major fireworks displays.

Angle Lake Park will close at 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July, and people will be encouraged to leave.

Last year, several dozen drones wound up at the bottom of Angle Lake during the city’s first-ever Fourth of July Drone Show. Fifty-five in all sank, and dive teams had to recover them. The city did get a full refund from the drone performance company.

