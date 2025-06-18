Search underway for stolen go-kart in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two men accused of stealing a go-kart from a home in unincorporated Port Orchard.

The department shared video online, hoping someone might recognize their truck.

On June 16, around 5:30 a.m., the camera caught the flatbed pulling into the driveway of the Southeast Sedgwick Road home.

It left and returned about an hour later.

Deputies say that the passenger got out and drove the go-kart away, following the truck down the driveway.

The missing go-kart is a Baja Dune 150 two-seater that’s red and black. It’s valued at about $2,000.

Deputies say the men appear to have beards, but aren’t easily identifiable in the video. They were driving a 1990s white Ford F-350 flatbed with steel frame and wooden inserts.

If you recognize the truck or see the go-kart, email kcsotips@kitsap.gov.

