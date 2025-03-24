Search underway for missing teen in Sekiu

SEKIU, Wash. — Have you seen Dallas Simmons? That’s the question the Clallam County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public after the 16-year-old was reported missing.

The department says his father noticed him missing around 6 a.m. when he went to wake Dallas up for school – and he wasn’t in his room.

Dallas was last seen around 3 a.m. near Front Street in Sekiu near Curley’s Resort.

Deputies say he might be wearing blue Nike shoes, a gray hoodie or poncho and possibly has an olive green backpack.

The department says Dallas has autism and is high-functioning. He stopped taking his medication about four months ago.

Anyone with information about where Dallas is or might be is asked to call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number 360-417-2459 and select ‘Option 1.’

**3/24/25 - MISSING JUVENILE IN SEKIU, WA** 16yo Dallas Simmons was last seen at 3am this morning at 291 Front St.,... Posted by Clallam County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 24, 2025









