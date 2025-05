The Washington State Patrol is searching for a man missing from Kent.

His name is Dale Coleman and he’s 33 years old.

Troopers say he’s without his required medications and may not be able to get home without help.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday on South 248th Street.

He was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

If you see Dale or know where he is please call 911.

