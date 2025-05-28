Search underway for man with dementia after car is abandoned in Snoqualmie

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for help finding a missing man with dementia.

His name is Randy Burkel and he’s 67 years old.

Deputies say he left his home in the Lake Tapps area on May 13 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

His car was found abandoned a few hours later in the Snoqualmie area off Tokul Road Southeast.

King County and other search and rescue organizations have done extensive searches in the area but haven’t been able to find him.

This isn’t the first time he’s gone missing. Washington State Patrol once issued a Silver Alert for him, but he was found safe.

If you see Burkel or know where he might be, call 911.

