BRIER, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing a delivery van in Brier.

The department shared a picture of the man, hoping someone might recognize him.

The incident happened near Oak Way and 24th Street Southwest in Brier around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies and K-9 teams are actively searching for the man.

If you see him or can identify him, call 911.

