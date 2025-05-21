Search underway for 3 missing people after boat in Everett sinks

EVERETT, Wash. — Right now, Everett Fire, Everett Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard are trying to rescue people from a sinking boat in Possession Sound.

The fire department says three people are missing. A good Samaritan rescued one man. Samaritan

Crews are searching by boat, helicopter, and have swimmers also searching the water.

Everett Fire says the boat took on water and ultimately sank northeast of Mukilteo.

No word what caused the boat to take on water.

KIRO 7 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Update 2:25 pm: Rescue efforts continue to search for the boat and the three outstanding subjects. There are mutiple... Posted by Everett Fire Department on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group