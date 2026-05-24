Search for freeway shooter who fired at another driver on I-5 near Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help finding a driver who fired shots at another car on I-5 Friday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., police said two vehicles, a gray Toyota Corolla and a black Honda Accord, were on southbound I-5, driving aggressively through traffic near the Tacoma Dome.

When the driver of the Toyota exited onto westbound SR 16, police said the driver of the Honda Accord fired two rounds at the other vehicle.

Both rounds struck the vehicle, with one bullet going through the passenger-side door, narrowly missing the driver.

Detectives have released a photo of the suspect vehicle and are working to identify it. It’s believed to be a black 2021–2022 Honda Accord without a front license plate.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who may have dash camera footage of the involved vehicles, is urged to come forward.

They are asked to contact Detective Adam Gruener at adam.gruener@wsp.wa.gov or (253) 538-3176.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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