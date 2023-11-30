Seahawks make history in NFL’s first ever Monday Night Football flex

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks may be focused on their must-win primetime tilt against the Dallas Cowboys, but they made history on Thursday for a different game altogether.

That’s because the NFL is flexing a Monday Night Football game for the first time ever, moving the Kansas City Chiefs/New England Patriots Week 15 game out of the timeslot and replacing it with the Philadelphia Eagles/Seahawks matchup.

That will have the Eagles playing in Seattle on Monday, Dec. 18 at 5:15 p.m., while the Chiefs/Patriots will move to 10 a.m. on Sunday Dec. 17.

The Seahawks’ Week 15 game against the Eagles will close out a four-game stretch for Seattle against some of the NFC’s best teams. That started with the 49ers on Thanksgiving, followed by the Cowboys on Thursday, then the 49ers again on Sunday Dec. 10.

©2023 Cox Media Group