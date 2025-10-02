Seahawks to hold memorabilia garage sale benefitting local communities

SEATTLE — Are you a Seahawks fan? Do you love collecting one-of-a-kind memorabilia and historical items?

If so, get ready for a special garage sale event hosted by the Seahawks in honor of their 50th season!

On Thursday, October 2, from 5-8 p.m. in the Olympic Hall at Lumen Field, the team will open the archives, featuring more than 1,000 historic collectibles from throughout the team’s history.

Some of the exclusive items include game-worn jerseys and equipment, autographed footballs and memorabilia, jerseys, cleats, trading cards, framed photos, retro license plates, vintage collectibles, artwork, and rare Super Bowl keepsakes.

For sale items will range from $1-$250.

The event is free, but registration is required as space is limited. Complimentary parking is available in the Lumen Field North Lot with presentation of an event ticket.

To RSVP for the event and get your free ticket, click here.

Fans can also enjoy photo and autograph opportunities with Seahawks Legends, as well as special appearances by the Seahawks Dancers, Blitz, Boom, and more.

Proceeds will benefit the team’s campaign, Impacting 50 Communities, presented by Safeway. According to the Seahawks, the initiative aims to positively impact 50 different communities around the globe in 2025 in honor of the team’s 50th season.

The team will host its 50th season game on Sunday, October 5, vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can watch it live on KIRO 7 News.

