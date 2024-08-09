Seahawks gear up for preseason opener

RENTON, Wash. — It’s crazy to think on Saturday the Seattle Seahawks will play their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The next thing we know, it will be September 9 and the Seahawks regular season home opener against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field!

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, we are just in the next phase of training camp. With that said, new head coach Mike Macdonald is ready for Saturday.

“But like we told the guys today, we want to give the guys the best opportunity to show their best football and it’s an awesome opportunity to evaluate where we are as a football team,” Coach Macdonald said post practice Thursday.

The players are also ready, especially the rookies. New Linebacker and 4th round pick out of UTEP Tyrice Knight says his first training camp has been a real learning experience, but he is confident in his play.

“Honestly what’s going through my head is just I’m ready for the game to happen so I can show everybody what I am made of. Really, just making plays here and there. So really, Saturday going to be a good opportunity,” Knight said.

There have been some interesting moments throughout training camp, most of which happened during Wednesday’s practice when several fights broke out, including the one where DK Metcalf ripped off Tre Brown’s helmet and threw it at him.

“At this point in camp, we are tired of going against one another. So, there’s an edge to us which is good to a degree, and we just have to make sure we keep our poise in certain situations because at the end of the day, we want to take care of one another. We are all wearing the same helmet,” Macdonald said.

Coach Macdonald says DK spoke to the team post practice and that his message really resonated with the team.

“He had a great message. The guys were in. I mean, we had a great practice yesterday,” Coach Macdonald said.

Kickoff for the Seahawks preseason opener is at 4:05 p.m.

