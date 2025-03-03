Seafair 2025: More dates, events and new air show

SEATTLE — A beloved Seattle summer tradition is returning for its 76th year, with “bigger, better and bolder” experiences.

Seafair has become a multi-week festival celebrating all-things boating and airshows. Organizers say this year’s festival will have more events, more days, and more ways to celebrate.

Also new this year is an airshow performance from Bellingham professional aerobatic pilot, Melissa Dawn Burns, and a contest hosted by professional wakeboarder Shuan Murray.

ALSO READ: Blue Angels return to Lake Washington for Seafair 2026

Fan favorites are also returning this year, like the Torchlight Run. As the prelude to the legendary Torchlight Parade, the Seafair Torchlight Run invites runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to hit the streets in costume, and in the company of thousands of Parade spectators lining the streets to cheer them on.

Dates to Remember:

Friday, June 20 -- Seafair Kickoff Celebration | 11 a.m., Pier 62 in Seattle

Saturday, July 26 -- Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade | 7:30 p.m., Seattle Waterfront

Learn more about Seafair’s scheduled events here.

You can learn more about the events on their FAQ page here.

The new community partnerships allow Seafair to expand its events at the 4th of July celebration held at Lake Union Park.

Find ticket information here.

Seafair kicks off on June 20 and has events through at least Aug. 1.





















©2025 Cox Media Group