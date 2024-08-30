SEA Airport tests systems impacted by cyberattack, prepares for holiday weekend rush

SEATAC, Wash. — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport started testing its systems impacted by the recent cyberattack as it prepares for the holiday weekend rush.

The airport is expected to see more than half a million travelers as people are scheduling their last trips of the summer during Labor Day weekend.

“We’re already in the beginning of what’s going to be our busiest Labor Day travel period of the history of this airport,” said Greg Hawko, federal security director for TSA, who oversees nine airports across Washington.

But to make matters more complicated, SEA Airport is still dealing with the aftermath of Saturday’s cyberattack, which wiped out some of its systems.

SEA Airport blacked out information display monitors

While most major airlines are no longer seeing any significant issues, common-used systems, which are often used by international airlines and carriers that do not have a major presence at the airport, are still down, Perry Cooper, SEA Airport spokesperson said.

“Today, I had to come very early, and now I had to stand in this long queue,” said Nagashree Jain, who was waiting in line for her flight to India.

Electronic flight information boards and baggage claim boards across the airport are still down.

SEA Airport started testing its impacted systems Thursday. While there’s no timeline on when the systems will be back up and running, Cooper said the airport is taking the necessary steps to avoid any possible issues in the future.

“We actually started testing some of those common-used systems today and working to get them back online so part of the whole process though is we got to make sure everything is safe and tested before we can bring them back online,” he shared.

As of Thursday, there are no details behind the cyberattack.

While the impacted systems are down, volunteers are currently walking around their airport to help families, while posted signs are helping to guide traffic amid the holiday rush, Cooper added.

“They are adding more people to try and get people in and checked in earlier. But with the internationals, in particular, they’re going to wait until everyone is checked in, got their baggage loaded, because they’re flying once, maybe twice a day,” he said.

Aaron Easton, an airport terminal planner, volunteered to help passengers Thursday.

“Honestly, just a lot of people needing a bit of help,” he described his interaction with travelers. “It is a main throughput for several airlines, so they just stationed me here to answer questions. Try to help anybody that needs a little bit of guidance.”

However, a few travelers told KIRO 7 News that they are still facing issues.

“I talked with a few of the agents, they got walking around, the help agents, they told me some numbers. My bag wasn’t there,” said Connor Klein. “There’s nothing they can do about it. Nothing I can do about it. Holding no grudges.”

Nancy Mapes, who flew from Phoenix, said “It’s a little frustrating because there’s no signage. There’s no one to direct traffic.”

